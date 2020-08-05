I want to break it off, he doesn't...

My boyfriend has been asked to move to another country for half a year and I have mixed feelings about this. We have been together for a year and a half and have had a few issues during this period. I am not sure about this relationship, so his move is only going to make it harder for me. He wants me to wait for him and not make any decision until he returns. I think it is more sensible to end this while he is away so we both have enough time and space to deal with it. What should I do?

These are both valid arguments and should depend entirely upon whether you have any hope for this relationship or not. It doesn't seem as if you do, given that you have already thought about time and space to move on. Distance may allow you both to get a better perspective on how things stand though, and a clearer idea of whether you both want to put in enough work to fix what needs to be fixed. If you don't foresee either of you pulling your weight, ending it now may be the less painful option.

I don't understand why my girlfriend won't discuss our relationship. She says we are fine, and I know we are, but she doesn't want to talk about the future at all. She seems happy just taking things one day at a time, but I am not okay with that because I would like to take this to the next stage. How do I get her to open up and tell me what's on her mind?

If you want things to evolve, she obviously has to be on board too, and it doesn't seem as if she is in the same space you're in at the moment. If things are going well, and she needs time to think about the future, why not wait until she is ready to have that conversation? This is serious, so why rush her into something?

