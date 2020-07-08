I want to end things, but how?

I have a question related to my relationship with my boyfriend. I have issues with him because I sometimes feel as if he is cheating on me. He treats me like a nobody in public places. When he needs something from me, he is good, but then he suddenly stops speaking to me. Whenever I call him, he says he has no time even when I can see him online using social media. If I ask him whether something is bothering him, or if I have hurt him in some way, he stops the conversation immediately by pointing out my flaws. He mentions my weaknesses in all kinds of ways, such as my appearance. He tells me that some girl has long hair, for example, and asks why I don't try that myself. This relationship has been bothering me for a while and I really want to end it, but he lives nearby, and I am afraid of facing problems if I choose to move on. Please tell me what I should do. — Muskan

Everything you have described sounds like a recipe for disaster because it does appear as if your boyfriend isn't half as invested in this relationship as you are. You are right to want to end it, because nothing sounds as if it is going right for you in any way. There is no mutual respect, which is why I agree with your decision. If you are worried about repercussions though, I urge you to try and evaluate what these possibilities are. What kind of problems do you foresee by ending this? Are you afraid of him threatening you in any way, or causing you harm? If you are, I suggest you speak to friends or a family member you can trust. You should never be with someone you are being forced to be with, because that is not a healthy place to be in. Start by speaking to your boyfriend about ending this, to gauge his reaction, then decide who you can confide in.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news