I want to get directed by Gulzar: Divya Dutta

"I really like his Mausam (1975) and Aandhi (1975) so, I would love to do those films and apart from him, there are many directors with whom I haven't worked yet...half list of directors is still remaining," said Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta/AFP

Actress Divya Dutta says that she wants to get directed by veteran filmmaker and writer Gulzar.

Divya was interacting with the media when she inaugurated 'The Thailand Week 2018' on Thursday where she said: "There are many characters which I wish to play. I have seen all films directed by Gulzar saab and it is my wish that whenever he directs a film, I want to be part of that as I really like his way of filmmaking."

"I really like his Mausam (1975) and Aandhi (1975) so, I would love to do those films and apart from him, there are many directors with whom I haven't worked yet...half list of directors is still remaining," she added. Talking about her upcoming projects, Divya said that her 7-8 films are lined up for release.

"There is Nadita Das's Manto and Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor. I am also doing a romantic film called Music Teacher with Manav Kaul. There is a thriller with Arshad Warsi and Juhi Chawla as well. I am also doing Anubhav Sinha's Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai which is a comedy film and there is another film called Nastik with Arjun Rampal," she said. Divya Dutta was last seen in Abhinay Deo's Blackmail.

Also Read - Divya Dutt On Manto: Nandita's Acting History Made Her A Better Director

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever