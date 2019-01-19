I want to go back to my ex-partner

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav

I miss my ex-boyfriend terribly and don't think I can be with anyone else. Should I go back to him? Our relationship didn't work out even though we tried a lot, but I can't think of living without him. What should I do?

Does he feel the same way? If you both do, you can both try harder to make it work. If he doesn't feel the same way, you will be the only one trying to make it work, which may leave you at the same place you started a few months from now.

I have been in a long-distance relationship for a year, with someone I met online. We are very close and chat constantly. My problem is, he knows everything about my life, my family and my past, while I know almost nothing about him except where he lives and what he does for a living. Whenever I ask him to tell me more, but he always says there is very little to tell. He only asks me questions about myself but doesn't reveal much about his own life. This shouldn't bother me, and I am probably being childish, but I would like to know more about him and his background before I decide whether to take this relationship further. Am I being unreasonable?

You are being anything but unreasonable. Long distance relationships are always harder to manage, and the fact that you have never met this person only complicates things. You should ask him whatever you want to and insist on him telling you more. Don't take what anyone says at face value, especially if you haven't met them. Also, taking this relationship further has to involve you actually meeting him in person, without which this risks turning into an online fantasy where anyone can say what they feel under the cloak of anonymity provided by the Internet. Find out more, insist on answers, and make sure you meet this person before going ahead with this relationship.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

