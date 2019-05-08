I want to grow old with Alex, says Jennifer Lopez

other-sports

Jennifer Lopez said there is a mutual respect between Alex, 43, and her and they are willing to help each other out

American singer Jennifer Lopez recently revealed she is ready to get married again, two months after getting engaged to former baseballer husband Alex Rodriguez. The actress, 49, opened up about her plans on the American TV show, Today. "I always planned to get married again. I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that's the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with," she said.

JLo said there is a mutual respect between Alex, 43, and her and they are willing to help each other out. "We both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other. And he helps me - he helps me where I'm weak, and I help him where he's weak.

He makes me stronger. That's what it is. We just complement each other. He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am, and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and be his best self. We just help each other be better people," she added. JLo has twins, 11, with former husband and singer Marc Anthony while Alex has two daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with ex-wife Cynthia.

