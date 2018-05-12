I want to have a child, but my husband is not ready

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I want to have a child a year after marriage, but my husband says we should wait until we are financially secure. This leads to regular fights. What can I do?

Having a child is a huge, life-changing decision that will change your relationship forever. If your husband says he needs more time, he probably has some very good reasons. Why push him into something when he's not ready?

My ex-boyfriend and I were together for around two years, and decided to end it because we both thought it wasn't working out. He has moved on and is dating someone else now, but I still think about him a lot and feel as if I should have tried harder to make our relationship work. I don't know if he is happy with this girl and am tempted to reach out to him and ask if he would like to give us another chance, but my friends say this is a bad idea because it will only make me feel rejected, hurt and angry. I know this can happen, but I will also regret it if I don't tell him how I feel. Should I just send him a message and see how he reacts? He doesn't chat with me much anymore, but I don't think he will block me without listening to what I have to say.

There's no harm in telling him how you feel, of course, although the fact that he has moved on ought to give you some idea that he doesn't view your former relationship in quite the same way you do. What exactly do you think will happen though? Will he end his current relationship to try and give the two of you a chance after everything you both did failed the first time around? If you're prepared for the fact that this may not turn out the way you expect it to, go for it. I suggest you do it with eyes wide open though.

