I want to match Lionel Messi, says Harry Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane keen to emulate Argentine legend Messi's incredible goal-scoring record as Spurs host Barcelona at Wembley tonight

Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Tottenham's Harry Kane. Pics/Getty Images

Harry Kane is desperate to outshine Lionel Messi at Wembley — and then start chasing the Barcelona superstar's records. Messi has already hit eight goals this term to add to the 500-plus he has scored during an illustrious career with the Spanish giants.

Tottenham striker Kane, 25, has some way to go to match Messi's phenomenal numbers, but the England captain is certainly not lacking in ambition. "He set the standard, he and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone above the normal standard, when they are scoring 50 or 60 goals a season," said Kane.

"As a striker I want to try and match that. He's definitely set the standard for the rest of us and he still is. "It motivates me to get even better and improve and hopefully one day score as many, if not more, than he has. It's a great test for us. As players you want to play against best in world and Messi is certainly that, a fantastic player, and we will do our best to stop him." Spurs host the La Liga title holders looking to kick-start their Champions League campaign following defeat at Inter in the opening group match. They should fancy their chances, too.

"We got off to a great start last season, beating Dortmund at home. It was not so great to lose to Inter," Kane added. "We've got to prove we can beat the best teams in the world and we need to do that against Barcelona."

