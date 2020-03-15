I wanted to marry Pratima from Day One, says Ishant Sharma

Cricketer Ishant Sharma has revealed he fell in love with his wife and professional basketball player, Pratima Singh from the moment he saw her at a basketball event in 2011.

Ishant said he was certain that he wanted to marry her. In an episode of Cricbuzz's new show Spicy Pitch, recalling his love at first sight moment, Ishant said: "I saw Pratima at a local basketball tournament organised by my friend, where I was chief guest. It was love at first sight for me. In fact, I knew I wanted to marry Pratima since Day One."

But it took him some time before he confessed being in love with her. "I started going to the tournament regularly from the very next day. But, I was shy with her at that time. I would not even talk to her. It was only before an Australia series, I gave her a hint that I need to talk to her on something really important. It took me one year to woo her and only after that, I proposed to her. "

