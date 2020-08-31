'I wasn't totally naked': 27-year-old French woman held for shooting nude video on Rishikesh's Laxman Jhula

A French woman has been arrested for making a video of herself naked on a holy bridge in the Indian city of Rishikesh, police said. The 27-year-old now faces charges under India's internet law with a maximum sentence of three years jail if found guilty. Pic/PTI

A French woman arrested for allegedly making a video of herself without clothes on Rishikesh's Lakshman Jhula - nearly a century-old suspension footbridge over the river Ganga, apologised Sunday, but denied being completely naked and said she carried out the stunt to bring attention to sexual harassment.

Police said Saturday that the 27-year-old -- identified as Marie-Helene -- faced charges under the internet laws after posting footage of herself on the Lakshman Jhula, made famous by the Beatles in the 1960s and which remains a draw for backpackers and yoga practitioners.

"She told us she sells bead necklaces online and the shoot was aimed at promoting her business," said RK Saklani, the local police station chief.

But in a statement to AFP, Marie-Helene said no-one was around when she carried out the stunt, and she did it to raise awareness about sexual harassment in the country.

"I chose to partially uncover on Lakshman Jhula because each time I crossed the bridge I felt I was being harassed... My Indian sisters and fellow female travelers surely have experienced the same," she wrote.

"The main goal was to help oppressed women in the country to access education and to leave abusive marriages or situations, where there are no other options or help."

Police said Marie-Helene was arrested on Thursday and released on bail. Her mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation.

"The first thing I want to say is that I am sorry my actions hurt the local community," Marie-Helene added. "I was lacking awareness on cultural specificities."

Police said they were alerted after the footage was posted on social media.

