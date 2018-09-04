'I was so nervous walking down the aisle, says Sam Quek

other-sports

Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek says she felt as if the walk to wed Tom Mairs took forever

Sam Quek

Britain's Olympic hockey star Sam Quek has revealed how she felt complete being married. Quek tied the knot with boyfriend Tom Mairs at Chester Racecourse last Sunday, a year after the couple's engagement when Mairs proposed to her while they were on holiday in Tenerife island in Spain.

For her wedding, Quek wore a sweeping ivory wedding dress, with an intricate lace bodice, a crisp white skirt and a long veil, while Mairs opted for a blue suit and a grey checked waistcoat.

"I didn't really believe in dream weddings and the idea of the one until I met Tom. I feel complete and warm inside. I don't remember seeing anything apart from the back of Tom. I was so nervous walking down the aisle — it felt like the walk was forever. My dad gave me away, which was very emotional. Walking down the aisle and seeing Tom was my highlight. All of a sudden it was a massive hit of reality," Quek told OK! magazine.

Recently, she shared this picture with husband (above) on Instagram and wrote: "OFF ON OUR HONEYMOON!! 1st Stop — Disney World, Orlando! #disneyworld #honeymoon #marriage #BA."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates