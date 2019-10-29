MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

'I will be CM for next five years, no 50:50 formula yet': Devendra Fadnavis refutes Shiv Sena's claims

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 13:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Earlier in the day, a senior Shiv Sena leader had said if the BJP delays the formation of government any further, they have 'other options'.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Devendra Fadnavis/Twitter)
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Devendra Fadnavis/Twitter)

Amid the ongoing tussle over the formation of government in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he will be CM for the next five years. "I will be CM for another 5 years," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added, "Our party president has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet."

He assured that that this will be a BJP-led government, and the party will be leading the stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for the next five years.

Earlier in the day, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delays the formation of government any further, they have "other options".

"Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that we have other options too, but we do not want to do the

sin of accepting that alternative. Shiv Sena has  always done politics of truth,  we are not hungry for power,"  Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaimaharashtramumbai newsshiv senabharatiya janata partydevendra fadnavissanjay raut

Election Results 2019: CM Devendra Fadnavis overjoyed with historic win

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK