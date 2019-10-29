'I will be CM for next five years, no 50:50 formula yet': Devendra Fadnavis refutes Shiv Sena's claims

Amid the ongoing tussle over the formation of government in Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he will be CM for the next five years. "I will be CM for another 5 years," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added, "Our party president has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet."

He assured that that this will be a BJP-led government, and the party will be leading the stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for the next five years.

Earlier in the day, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delays the formation of government any further, they have "other options".

"Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that we have other options too, but we do not want to do the

sin of accepting that alternative. Shiv Sena has always done politics of truth, we are not hungry for power," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.

