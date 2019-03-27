Elections 2019: I will contest Lok Sabha polls, claims Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan

national

"I'll contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will take the decision on the seat," Kishan told ANI after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ravi Kishan

Lucknow: Ravi Kishan, the Bhojpuri actor who joined the BJP in 2017, on Wednesday claimed that he would be contesting the Lok Sabha election.

"I'll contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will take the decision on the seat," Kishan told ANI after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The actor has sung a song "Tu jeet k liye bana" dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis had launched the music video at his official residence.

Kishan had contested the 2014 General elections on Congress ticket from Jaunpur seat in Uttar Pradesh but managed to secure only over 4 per cent votes. Subsequently, he shifted his loyalty to the BJP within the next three years.

Polls will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh from April 11 to May 19 and results will be out on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates