I will continue to do social work along with my filmi career: actor Ajaz Khan

Controversial actor Ajaz Khan, nowadays, is giving more attention to his film career by leaving the contraversi. Ajaz Khan completed a video album and three films with the help of people at Lockdown.

The Government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Which has greatly affected the youth of India. Millions of youth have made a mark and identity with Tik Tok itself, but the closure of the app had blinded their lives. Now the golden opportunity for those youth to make their mark in social media by making videos similar to Tik Tok is coming. Or bars are coming in India like Tik Tok app Jip Zop.



Ajaz Khan and Priya Shukla

Ajaz Khan also the brand ambassador for the Jip Zop app.

According to Ashok Raghunath Mondal, the owner of Jip Zop, through this app, youth will be able to make videos similar to Tik Tok, not only that Jip Zop app will be better than Tik Tok, through this app people can easily earn a lot of money.

Actor Ajaz Khan told that due to the closure of Tik Tok, hundreds of people of the country were unable to see their talent. People of India can show their talent again through Jip Zop. The promo song of Jip Zop was shot last week, featuring more than 100 Tik Toker, including Co actor - Altamash khan & Priya Shukla.

Ajaz's entire film career, traveling from "Lakir Ka Faqir" to Bigg Boss, was mired in controversy. For some time, Khan has done many things to serve the people by giving more time to social work.



Altamas Khan, Ajaz khan and Ashok Raghunath Mandal

Ajaz also provided treatment to many cancer victims, hard patients and provided homes for the poor peoples. He stand with them day and night in every problem. Due to which, there was a break in his film career for some time.

"I have worked with many TV Serials with Ekta Kapoor in more than 27 South Indian films, many hindi films and TV shows in my career. I keep working for the interest of the people and I tell the truth which has to bear the brunt of times Had to, "said Ajaz.

Ajaz Khan is very active in social media, due to which his fan following is very high.

"In Corona's pandemic time I tried to do everything possible to help the needy people, as well as worked in a Hindi film and a video album. Now again I am focusing in my career. Right now i will completed project one by one. I will also continue to do social work, "said Khan.



Ajaz Khan

Khan participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. Later, he also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil. He has also worked in big budget regional films like Rakht Charutra, Dookudu and Temper. It was his stint at Bigg Boss 7 that made him a known face among the TV audiences.

His other films include Lakeer ka Fakeer and the Indian films Dookudu and Naayak. He has appeared in an Academy Awards promotion commercial.PR & Event management was done by Naghma khan ( Shaaz Media Entertainment.

Ajaz Khan seeing in music video 'Pal Pal' along with Saher Afsha released by Tseries on 26th September 2020.

