US Election 2020: I will govern as American president, says Joe Biden, stakes claim to White House

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has staked his claim to the US presidency claiming that he has the electoral college votes for a victory, declaring, "We the people will not surrender."

At last count, Biden is at 253 and Trump at 214.

"I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," he said on Wednesday in Delaware.

Biden's speech took on a certain decisiveness in tone as confidence grew with the Democratic party, with back to back wins in Wisconsin and Michigan. These wins are part of the Democratic effort to reclaim a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away four years ago. It also narrows Donald Trump's path to reelection.

Biden's paths to the White House are expanding. Combining the latest wins with Nevada and Georgia would take him past the tape.

"I will govern as an American president," Biden said. "There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America."

Trump tweeted, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place -- in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!"

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever