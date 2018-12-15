I would move to South Africa if I could, says Roger Federer

tennis

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has disclosed that he has a special connection with South Africa, where he runs his foundation that works with children in that country.

Recently, it was confirmed that The Roger Federer Foundation, founded back in 2004, has reached a historical milestone - by the end of this year one million children will now be benefiting from the programmes promoted by his foundation.

When Federer is not travelling across the globe to play in tournaments, he lives in Dubai or Switzerland, but if he could have his way, he would head to South Africa.

"When I was 12, my father Robert had the chance to work in Australia in the paper industry. We spoke about it in my family, but in the end we decided not to move because our connections were and are in Switzerland. Today, if I had to move, I would go to South Africa, the country where I already have my passport," Federer told Tennis World USA.

