IAAF chief Seb Coe backs new women's testosterone rules

IAAF president Sebastian Coe yesterday hit a defiant note amid criticism of controversial new rules on women's testosterone, insisting they're "appropriate for the sport". Track and field's governing body has come under the spotlight after unveiling the rules to counteract hyperandrogenism, the medical condition which causes women to produce high levels of male sex hormones.

When the rules come into effect on November 1, 2018, athletes such as South Africa's double Olympic champion Caster Semenya will only be able to compete if they take medication to reduce their levels of male sex hormones.

The issue is controversial because it pits principles of fair competition against the rights of women born with the condition. But Coe, speaking at the Diamond League meet here said: "The regulations are very clear and they are really the culmination of 15 years of work here, scientifically reviewed," said Coe, who won two Olympic 1500m golds.

