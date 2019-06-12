IAF air-drops personnel near crash site to search for possible survivors

national

Earlier, a team of army and civil mountaineers were airlifted to a location close to the place of crash of the missing AN-32 aircraft

Arunachal Pradesh plane wreckage graphics by PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday successfully airdropped 8 to 10 personnel near the site of the missing aircraft AN-32 in Arunachal Pradesh in two helicopter sorties. The teams have started moving towards the location site and were searching for more wreckage and possible survivors.

Earlier, a team of army and civil mountaineers were airlifted to a location close to the place of the crash of the missing AN-32 aircraft.

Also Read: Wreckage of AN 32 aircraft found in Arunachal

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has continued search operation in the area where the wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found on Tuesday. The AN-32, with 13 personnel onboard had last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. The plane had been missing since June 3 after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.

#WATCH: Indian Air Force (IAF) continues search operation in the area where wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found yesterday. #ArunachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/yoAMGg5ORk — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

After an extensive search for eight days, the wreckage of the aircraft was located on Wednesday by the crew of a Mi-17 V5 chopper in a valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mi-17s and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Indian Army were deployed for the search and rescue operation of 13 personnel on board the Indian Air Force's AN-32.

Also Read: IAF aircraft with 13 on board missing after take-off from Assam

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates