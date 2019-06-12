IAF air-drops personnel near crash site to search for possible survivors

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 16:00 IST | mid-day online desk

Earlier, a team of army and civil mountaineers were airlifted to a location close to the place of crash of the missing AN-32 aircraft

Arunachal Pradesh plane wreckage graphics by PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday successfully airdropped 8 to 10 personnel near the site of the missing aircraft AN-32 in Arunachal Pradesh in two helicopter sorties. The teams have started moving towards the location site and were searching for more wreckage and possible survivors.

Earlier, a team of army and civil mountaineers were airlifted to a location close to the place of the crash of the missing AN-32 aircraft.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has continued search operation in the area where the wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft was found on Tuesday. The AN-32, with 13 personnel onboard had last contacted ground sources from Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. The plane had been missing since June 3 after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.

After an extensive search for eight days, the wreckage of the aircraft was located on Wednesday by the crew of a Mi-17 V5 chopper in a valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mi-17s and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Indian Army were deployed for the search and rescue operation of 13 personnel on board the Indian Air Force's AN-32.

