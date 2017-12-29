IAF chief flies last sortie of Mig-21 variant

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa, who is on a three day visit to Air Force Station Nal December 28-30, one of the premier air bases operating the MiG-21 aircraft, where 108 Squadron or the 'Hawkeyes' is being "number plated"

Indian Air Force chief B.S. Dhanoa on Friday flew the last sortie of the 'Hawkeyes' squadron's Mig-21, bringing a glorious end to the reign of the Type 96 variant of the fighter aircraft, a defence statement said.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa, who is on a three day visit to Air Force Station Nal December 28-30, one of the premier air bases operating the MiG-21 aircraft, where 108 Squadron or the 'Hawkeyes' is being "number plated".

"Chief of the Air Staff, callsign 'Air Force One', flew the last sortie of the 'Hawkeyes' thus bringing a glorious end to the reign of the T-96 aircraft, with the squadron," the statement said.

During the course of his visit, the Air Force Chief addressed and interacted with personnel of the station, emphasizing the importance of aerospace safety, its various aspects and stressed on the physical security of the base. He congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to all personnel and their families for the New Year.