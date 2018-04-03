IAF chopper crash-lands in Kedarnath

The hilly area is quite risky for helicopters. On June 10, 2017, a chopper belonging to a Mumbai-based private aviation company crashed in Badrinath while taking off, killing an engineer onboard



An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash-landed in Kedarnath on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine. There were eight people -- six passengers, pilot and co-pilot -- onboard but all are safe with minor injuries, an official told IANS.

The hilly area is quite risky for helicopters. On June 10, 2017, a chopper belonging to a Mumbai-based private aviation company crashed in Badrinath while taking off, killing an engineer onboard.

