IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to come home today

The surprise announcement during a joint session of Parliament came barely an hour after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Khan was ready to talk to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan on Thursday announced that IAF's captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace and the "first step" to open negotiations with India.

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor, Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral and Major General Surinder Singh Mahal

As the Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif took the floor of the House, Khan apologised for interrupting him and said he wishes to announce that the Indian pilot captured by the Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday will be released on Friday as a peace gesture.



Indian Air Force officers show sections of an exploded Amraam missile, said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force F-16s, at an IAF, Army and Navy joint press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Pics/PTI

"In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow, and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in our custody," Khan said. The announcement was greeted by thumping of desks by Pakistani lawmakers.



Congress activists shout slogans against Pakistan as they hold posters of captive Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, demanding his speedy release during a protest in Kolkata on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Under fire, Yeddy says 'nation comes first'

Facing flak for linking India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan with BJP's prospects in Lok Sabha polls, party Karnataka Chief B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday said there was no question of seeking electoral gains and the nation came first to him. Yeddyurappa's remarks amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan drew criticism from political leaders in Karnataka and disapproval from his own party colleague and Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh.

Pak shells forward posts along LoC for 7th day

A woman was killed and a jawan injured as the Pakistani army shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts on Thursday, drawing heavy retaliation from the Indian forces, an official said. This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan has targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC).

