IAF pilot dies in Jaguar crash near Jamnagar

New Delhi/Kutch: An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet on Tuesday crashed soon after it took off from the Jamnagar air base in Gujarat, killing the pilot, official sources said. They said the aircraft was on a routine training mission and crashed around 10.30 am.

The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, died in the crash, the sources said.

A Court of Inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the air headquarters to investigate the cause of the accident, the sources said. "The plane, which was on a routine sortie, crashed near Bareja village," said an official in Gujarat.

The plane's debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village, locals said.

