Search

IAF pilot dies in MiG-21 crash in Himachal Pradesh

Jul 18, 2018, 16:19 IST | PTI

The aircraft, which was on a routine sortie, crashed around 1.20 pm, an IAF spokesperson said in New Delhi

IAF pilot dies in MiG-21 crash in Himachal Pradesh
Representational Image

A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, killing an Indian Air Force pilot, officials said. The aircraft, which was on a routine sortie, crashed around 1.20 pm, an IAF spokesperson said in New Delhi.

The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base at 12.20 pm, he added "The pilot sustained fatal injuries during the accident. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause of the accident," the official said.

Kangra's Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said the fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station.

Air Force personnel reached the crash site on two IAF helicopters to conduct preliminary investigations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Know Your Rights: Equality at Home and Work

Tags

national news