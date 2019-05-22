IAF successfully carries out second test of Brahmos fired from Su-30

national

The Indian naval vessels tracked the missile tested on a sea target. The first test of Brahmos fired from Su-30 was carried out on November 22, 2017

Pic/Twitter IANS

On May 22, 2019, the Indian Air Force successfully carried out the second test of an air-launch version of supersonic cruise missile which was fired from a Sukhoi30 MKI fighter jet. The IAF said in a statement that the missile followed the planned trajectory and directly hit the target.

The #IndianAirForce on May 22 carried out the second test of an air-launch version of supersonic cruise missile which was fired from a #Sukhoi30MKI fighter jet.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/5u2T5JlwjF — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 22, 2019

The Indian naval vessels tracked the missile tested on a sea target. The first test of Brahmos fired from Su-30 was carried out on November 22, 2017.

The IAF said that the integration of the missile, an Indo-Russian joint production, was a complex task and required several modifications on the aircraft. The IAF carried out software modifications while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited made the mechanical and electrical changes.

The air-launch version of Brahmos is a 2.5-ton cruise missile with a range of 300 km. With the success, IAF can engage long-range targets on land and at sea in all-weather, day-or-night conditions.

#RulingTheSkies : IAF successfully fired the #BrahMos air version missile from its frontline Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft today. The launch from the aircraft was smooth & the missile followed the desired trajectory before directly hitting the land target. pic.twitter.com/nXLLlPR8qJ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2019

BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition. Brahmos coupled with the superlative performance of Su-30MKI gives IAF the desired strategic reach. pic.twitter.com/fDsbFVABhI — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 22, 2019

The Indian Air Force also took to Twitter to announce the details of the same. While sharing a picture of the supersonic cruise missile, the IAF wrote: BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition. Brahmos coupled with the superlative performance of Su-30MKI gives IAF the desired strategic reach.

Here's how netizens reacted to the Indian Air Force's successful launch of the Brahmos:

Congrats and Salute to Brave IAF — Jwalant Swadia (@AviatorJwalant) May 22, 2019

proud of IAF.Brahmos now can be fired land,sea,airððð®ð³ð®ð³ — Vipul Gupta (@VipulGu10673105) May 22, 2019

The sky takes on shades of orange during sunrise and sunset, the colour that gives you hope that the sun will set only to rise again.

Congratulations @IAF_MCC for successfully fired #BrahMos ððððððð®ð³ðª#TouchTheSkyWithGloryðð®ð³#ProudOurInduanAirForce ð®ð³#JaiHind ð®ð³ — Hasi Johari ð®ð³ (@hasiaf_johari) May 22, 2019

Strategically very significant considering the accuracy & lethal fire and forget advantage of Brahmos missiles. The capability of firing Brahmos from India’s air superiority aircraft Sukhoi MKi would be a decisive air combat edge for IAF.ð®ð³ð — à¤¸à¤®_à¤ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤ Chowkidar “à¤²à¤à¤­à¤ Bearded” (@arpitbhtnagar) May 22, 2019

This is awesome news! Sukhoi + Brahmos is a massive force multiplier. Both the aircraft and missile are proven world class and now to put long range + super accurate + super fast missile on a lethal multi-role jet is a truly a game changer combo !! Congrats to all.

Jai Hind ! ð®ð³ — Nimesh Sisodiya (@NJSISODIYA) May 22, 2019

Hearty congratulations to IAF & all other organizations involved in this extremely important milestone in enhancing the security of our nation. Jai Hind. — Kishore Vaid (@KishoreVaid) May 22, 2019