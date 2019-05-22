IAF successfully carries out second test of Brahmos fired from Su-30

Published: May 22, 2019, 20:09 IST | mid-day online desk

The Indian naval vessels tracked the missile tested on a sea target. The first test of Brahmos fired from Su-30 was carried out on November 22, 2017

On May 22, 2019, the Indian Air Force successfully carried out the second test of an air-launch version of supersonic cruise missile which was fired from a Sukhoi30 MKI fighter jet. The IAF said in a statement that the missile followed the planned trajectory and directly hit the target.

The Indian naval vessels tracked the missile tested on a sea target. The first test of Brahmos fired from Su-30 was carried out on November 22, 2017.

The IAF said that the integration of the missile, an Indo-Russian joint production, was a complex task and required several modifications on the aircraft. The IAF carried out software modifications while Hindustan Aeronautics Limited made the mechanical and electrical changes.

The air-launch version of Brahmos is a 2.5-ton cruise missile with a range of 300 km. With the success, IAF can engage long-range targets on land and at sea in all-weather, day-or-night conditions.

The Indian Air Force also took to Twitter to announce the details of the same. While sharing a picture of the supersonic cruise missile, the IAF wrote: BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition. Brahmos coupled with the superlative performance of Su-30MKI gives IAF the desired strategic reach.

With inputs from IANS

