IAF team to participate in aerial war games in France

national

The Indian Air Force tweeted that the exercise will take place in France between July 1 and July 14

Pic/ANI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, including Sukhoi fighter jets, along with with the French Air Force will participate in a joint air exercise 'Garuda'.

The Indian Air Force tweeted that the exercise will take place in France between July 1 and July 14. The Garuda contingent will depart on June 25.

In a video posted on Twitter by IAF, Bareilly Air Force Base Commander Air Commodore M Ranade said, "The Indo-French joint exercise Garuda is going to be conducted in France very shortly. This is the sixth edition of the exercise which is intended for both the air forces to exercise together and learn best practices each one has to offer."

#WATCH IAF Air Commodore M Ranade talks about Indo-French joint exercise 'Garuda' to being conducted in France soon, says, this is the 6th edition of the exercise. It will help learn lessons of best practices each one has to offer." (Source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/z4yg7qHrAx — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

#WATCH IAF Air Commodore M Ranade talks about Indo-French joint exercise 'Garuda' to being conducted in France soon, says, this is the 6th edition of the exercise. It will help learn lessons of best practices each one has to offer." (Source: IAF) pic.twitter.com/z4yg7qHrAx — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2019

#ExGaruda2019 : #IAF will be participating in its biggest joint air exercise of 2019, with the French Air Force (FAF) at France from 01-14 July 19.

The Garuda contingent will depart ex-India on 25 Jun 19.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/fwb2kuR6Vr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 25, 2019

"A contingent of 4x Su-30 MKI, 2x C-17 and 1x 1L-78 tanker of the Indian Air Force will fly to France to participate in this exercise," he said.

Ranade said that IAF team will be putting their best forward to project the prowess of the Indian Air Force and are well prepared.

"I will wish the entire contingent good flying, safe flying and mission accomplishment with safety in mind," he said.

Earlier, India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their strategic cooperation since many years.

The Narendra Modi government had signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters in the year 2016. The first squadron would be based in Ambala while the second one would go to Hashimara on the China border.

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates