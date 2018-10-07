Search

IAF to celebrate its 86th anniversary on October 8

Oct 07, 2018, 21:59 IST | IANS

The parade will be followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicoptors

IAF to celebrate its 86th anniversary on October 8
Representational Image

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 86th anniversary on Monday, highlighting the "untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices" made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"In keeping with the tradition, the IAF will hold a grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony at the Air Force Station at Hindon (Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh). Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, will review the parade," it said in a statement here.

The parade will be followed by an air display and acrobatics by the Air Force's various aircraft, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets and Rudra helicoptors.

"After the parade, all visitors will also get an opportunity to witness static display of aircraft, weapon, radar and missiles systems of the Indian Air Force," the Ministry added.

The Indian Air Force was born in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

The IAF has technologically evolved and grown in strength over these years to thwart any threat to the nation.

It is committed to safeguarding the Indian skies and has played a key role in providing assistance to the people during natural calamities.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: Buffalo rescued after slipping into well in Andheri

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK