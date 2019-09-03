IAF inducts 8 US-made Apache helicopters

national

The induction ceremony was held at the Pathankot Air Force Station

AH-64E Apache attack helicopter. Pic/PTI

The Indian Air Force has inducted eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters on Tuesday, which is said to have given a major boost to its combat capabilities.

Officials had informed earlier that the aircraft will reportedly be formally inducted at the Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is believed to be one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, which is flown by the US Army. "Eight of the Apache attack helicopters will shortly be inducted into the IAF, that will enhance the force's combat capabilities," a senior IAF official told PTI.

The IAF had earlier signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltdfor 22 Apache helicopters in September 2015.

With inputs from PTI

