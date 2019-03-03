IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan undergoes cooling down process

national

Once the health check-up is over, debriefing sessions will be arranged for him; Wing Commander also meets Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Abhinandan Varthaman with the defence minister. Pic/PTI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at an armed forces medical facility and enquired about his health. Abhinandan, who returned home on Friday, is undergoing a medical check-up at the hospital as his body had undergone stress due to ejection from his MiG-21 jet.

As part of this, he will be kept under medical observation, given counselling and debriefed by the air force. According to sources, he told the top brass of Indian Air Force that he was subjected to mental harassment, though he was not physically tortured by Pakistan authorities.

Heavy shelling by Pakistan

in Poonch kills three Meanwhile, a woman and her two minor children, one of them nine months old, were killed while her husband was critically injured after a Pakistani mortar shell hit their house along the Line of Control in Jhullas area of Poonch district late Friday night.

'Pak's ISI looking to poison ration stock of armed forces'

Security was heightened after intelligence warned that the ISI and its agents were planning on mixing poison in the ration stocks of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The intelligence says that this information was picked up based on the chatter that has been floating, in which it was suggested that the ration stocks of the armed forces would be poisoned.

The intelligence advises that necessary measures be taken to enhance security of ration depots of all the camps, especially those in Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the ration being procured for the use by security forces be subject to frequent checks to avoid any kind of eventuality, the intelligence also said.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders' properties sealed

Authorities in Kashmir have sealed several properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir), including residences of some of its activists, police said on Saturday, days after the Centre banned the outfit on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant groups and was likely to "escalate secessionist movement".

Several properties, including residential houses, belonging to various leaders and activists were sealed in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley on Friday night, a police official said. He said bank accounts of the leaders have also been frozen. Various district magistrates have also sought a list of moveable and immovable properties of the Jamaat leaders, he said.

Reports confirm Masood Azhar's presence in Pak

Pakistan foreign minister had said the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was "unwell". He is suspected to be suffering from renal failure and is undergoing dialysis at an army hospital in Pakistan, officials in New Delhi confirmed. Masood Azhar formed Jaish-e-Mohammed after his release in 1999 when Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked and taken to Kandahar.

