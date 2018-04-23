Ian Bishop first mistaken for Malcolm Marshall, then Michael Holding by fan on flight

However, Bishop saw the lighter side of the whole episode when he related the incident in a tweet yesterday



Ian Bishop

West Indies cricket great Ian Bishop, currently commentating in the cash-rich T20 2018, was pleasantly surprised when a fan mistook him for the departed Caribbean legend Malcolm 'Macko' Marshall, who passed away in 1999. If that wasn't enough, the fan, after correcting himself, committed another faux pax when he addressed Bishop as 'Mr Holding'.



Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding

However, Bishop saw the lighter side of the whole episode when he related the incident in a tweet yesterday. "So I'm in the line to board my flight this morning & a young guy, looks about 25yrs, just said he knew my face from somewhere & asked if I was Malcolm Marshall (God rest his soul). I politely said; sorry I'm not.

He then walks past me on the flight & says, 'sorry Mr Holding," Bishop, who picked 161 wickets in Tests, wrote to his 66,000 followers. That must have been one memorable flight, right Ian?

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates