Ian Chappell: I love Indian food

"I am not fit. I am healthy," Chappell, who was in the city yesterday to promote SportsHero, a prediction app, tells mid-day



Ian Chappell at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Take away the grey hair and wrinkled skin, former Australia skipper Ian Chappell, who called time on his immaculate cricket career in 1980, is still a picture of himself like his playing days. "I am not fit. I am healthy," Chappell, who was in the city yesterday to promote SportsHero, a prediction app, tells mid-day.

The SportsHero app which currently features cricket and football, allows fans to interact virtually with their favourite competitions, rigorously testing their knowledge and expertise in predicting outcomes of the game. The batting great was quite a fitness freak once but has toned down a bit now. "I used to swim in sea water, but I haven't done that for a while. I've got a bit lazy in that regard. I don't do much exercises now... just a little walking in the pool and some back exercises. I play a lot of snooker," he adds.

So what's a day like in the life of Chappelli, the eldest of the three Chappell brothers? "If I've got writing, I do it early morning as I find I write best then. I'm trying to get better at snooker, so I spend time on the table. At night, I do some reading, and watch TV," adds Chappell, who enjoys Indian cuisine. "I went to England in 1963 to play in the Lancashire League. There were a lot of Indian restaurants, so I started to eat Indian food and have enjoyed it ever since. If I am travelling, I'll put on some pounds, but when I get home, I get into a routine. I'm around the same weight as when I played. I'm lucky. My metabolism allows me not to put on weight."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates