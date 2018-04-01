Ian Chappell: Let's hope the ball-tampering scandal proves to be a wake-up call to cricket

There is this unrealistic belief that Australian cricketers are above under-handed tactics. This image was shattered in South Africa with the ball tampering scandal



Umpires chat with Australia's Cameron Bancroft and Steven Smith (right) during the third Test v SA at Newlands. Pic/Getty Images

In some quarters there's been an outcry that the punishment meted out to Steve Smith and David Warner for their leading part in the ball tampering fiasco doesn't fit the crime.

According to the code of conduct that would appear to be the case, with ball tampering reading like a lesser crime than some others. However, such has been the outcry against this act of cheating that Cricket Australia (CA) has in essence done the culprits a favour.

Various factors

Their appearance in Australian colours next summer would have resulted in the fans venting their anger, which wouldn't have done their confidence or rehabilitation process much good. It also wouldn't have done anything for CA's image to have two of their former leaders badgered by the home crowd.

Australia's reaction to the poor judgment of Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft may appear excessive, but it's fuelled by a few different factors. Firstly, Australia's expectations when it comes to sport and especially cricket; the public demand high standards and this has resulted in the country having an exceptionally good record on the sporting field.

There is also this unrealistic belief that Australian cricketers are above the under-handed tactics the public perceive some other countries stoop to in order to win. This image was shattered in Cape Town.

Secondly, England's coach Trevor Bayliss probably summed up the reputation of the Australian team best. He said: "It's almost like teams and people around the world have been waiting for them (Australia) to stuff up so they can lay the boot in." Then there's the issue of the acrimonious dispute between the Australian players and CA over the most recent Memorandum of Understanding. In many quarters, this was perceived as a group of millionaires holding out for even more money. The fact that Warner was one of the more voluble players in that dispute and is now perceived as the ringleader in the tampering incident, would have only added fuel to the fire.

While the players have been severely punished both cricket-wise and financially and the coach Darren Lehmann has taken the only proper course of action and stood down, it's to be hoped they're not the only ones who pay a hefty price.

CA, ICC to blame

CA and the ICC have to accept some of the blame for the fact that cricketing behaviour worldwide has plummeted to these depths. They have consistently failed to halt the slide in on-field behaviour that has increasingly undermined the game's image. This is typical cricket administration; it takes a calamitous occurrence to make them react.

Then there's the reaction of the BCCI. Both Smith and Warner have not only relinquished their leadership roles in the upcoming IPL tournament but they've been banned by the BCCI from playing in the 2018 version. Whilst this is a severe hit to their bank balance, it may also be sparing them the wrath of the Indian public, coming as it would have so close on the heels of the ball tampering scandal. It's also a welcome occurrence if it's a sign that the BCCI are cracking down on bad behaviour in their jurisdiction. Their governance in recent years has been less than inspiring and if their latest move represents a shift in attitude among cricket administrators, then the Cape Town calamity won't have been a complete black hole.

Strong leadership needed

Cricket has been heading down a slippery slope for a while, to the point where the credibility of the game has been severely shaken. Strong leadership has been needed to correct this image but none has been forthcoming. As always it's the administrators who either stuff up or are slow to react and eventually the players suffer the consequences.

In this case the remorseful players, Smith, Warner and Bancroft have suffered an immediate backlash, but it will be the embarrassment that follows the stigma of cheating like an ever-present shadow that will cause the lingering pain.

Let's hope that this instance of incredibly poor judgment proves to be a wake-up call for cricket overall and not just the three Australian players.

