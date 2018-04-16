Ian McKellen wants his memorial service to be held in a theatre

Apr 16, 2018

Veteran actor-stage star Ian McKellen has said he has everything planned when it comes to his funeral and wants his memorial service to be held in a theatre in a "celebratory way". The 78-year-old actor said he thinks about death "every day" and even spent a whole evening making a "wish list" for the final service to acknowledge his life journey, The Times reported.

According to upcoming documentary, "McKellen: Playing The Part", McKellen said he did not want religion involved in his funeral. "And I would like the memorial to take place in a celebratory way - in a theatre. Free admission. And I'd want a lot of beautiful people. And when I finished this I thought, 'Ooh, I'd love to go to that funeral.' So I hope I might arrange a dress rehearsal before I go," the "Lord of The Rings" star said.

"As I see other people getting decrepit and unable to work, I think, well, that may well happen to me... But in the meantime why deny myself the pleasure of rehearsing a play?" he added.

