Ian McKellen wants his memorial service to be held in a theatre

Veteran actor-stage star Ian McKellen said he thinks about death "every day" and even spent a whole evening making a "wish list" for the final service to acknowledge his life journey



Ian McKellen

Veteran actor-stage star Ian McKellen has said he has everything planned when it comes to his funeral and wants his memorial service to be held in a theatre in a "celebratory way". The 78-year-old actor said he thinks about death "every day" and even spent a whole evening making a "wish list" for the final service to acknowledge his life journey, The Times reported.

According to upcoming documentary, "McKellen: Playing The Part", McKellen said he did not want religion involved in his funeral. "And I would like the memorial to take place in a celebratory way - in a theatre. Free admission. And I'd want a lot of beautiful people. And when I finished this I thought, 'Ooh, I'd love to go to that funeral.' So I hope I might arrange a dress rehearsal before I go," the "Lord of The Rings" star said.

"As I see other people getting decrepit and unable to work, I think, well, that may well happen to me... But in the meantime why deny myself the pleasure of rehearsing a play?" he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever