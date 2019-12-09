IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal's bravado comes to big screen

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After bringing the 1897 Battle Of Saragarhi to the big screen earlier this year, Sunir Khetarpal, the producer of Kesari, has greenlit a film based on the life of IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal, who currently serves as the officer on special duty to Agriculture Ministry. Nagpal burst into the national spotlight in 2013 when she blew the lid on the illegal sand mining mafia in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.



Robbie Grewal

This led her to getting stuck in a political conflict, with the Uttar Pradesh government suspending her for allegedly demolishing an illegal mosque wall in Greater Noida. After a growing demand from various political parties and public for her suspension to be revoked, Nagpal was reinstated to duty with full honour. Khetarpal has teamed up with Romeo Akbar Walter maker Robbie Grewal for the movie.



A still from Kesari

The duo is currently in talks with several female actors for the central role. "Our priority is providing entertainment to audience while not compromising on powerful content. With the story of Durga Shakti, we want to make the audience aware of this ideal hero," says Khetarpal. Looking forward to roll the project in mid-2020, Grewal says it's a "privilege" to narrate Nagpal's story.

