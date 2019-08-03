national

The victim used to work for a Malayalam daily. It so happened that K.M. Basheer, 35, bureau chief of the "Siraj" newspaper, was returning home on his motorcycle at around 12.45 in the night when the car knocked him down

Kerala journalist KM Basheer who was mowed down by car (Pic/ ANI)

IAS officer rams motorcycle in Thiruvananthapuram, kills journalist A journalist died in Thiruvananthapuram after a car which was driven by an IAS officer rammed into her.

The VVIPs, including the Chief Minister and the Governor often use the road where the incident occurred. News agency IANS quoted a witness saying, "I was overtaken by the speeding car after which it hit the bike. The driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A lady was also with him." Another witness said, "The man who was driving the car was drunk. He was in total panic after the accident and it was me who called the police. "Soon the police arrived and he called a taxi and sent away the lady who was with him." According to records from the State Motor Authority, it was later found that the car belonged to Waha Firoz, but the car was driven by her friend Sreeram Venkitaraman.

Kerala: One person, KM Basheer, the Chief of Trivandrum Bureau, Siraj Newspaper, dead & one other injured in a road accident earlier today in Trivandrum. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/j6PnGrKR16 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Senior journalist Aravind S. Sasi told the media that on hearing the news, he reached the accident site soon. However, he was surprised on seeing that the police was trying to save the accused after coming to know that the person involved in the accident was a senior IAS officer.

"The lady was allowed to go home soon after the accident, while Venkitaraman was not taken for the mandatory blood test and he sought treatment at a private hospital," said Sasi. According to local Museum Police station officials, Venkitaraman was under the influence of alcohol. Sanjay Gurudin, Commissioner of Police, said a detailed probe is going on.

"All the forensic examination is going on. The blood sample of the person can be taken only after certain procedures are followed. We are going forward as per the law," said Gurudin. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been asked by the Thiruvananthapuram Unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists to see that the police does a proper investigation and ensure justice to the victim.

State Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran was of the view that an IAS officer should behave in a responsible manner. "In this incident, what has come to notice is that certain things have not happened in the right manner. Strict action would be taken against all those who have tried to play truant. The district collector and Transport secretary have both been asked to prepare their reports and submit to the government," said Saseendran.

With inputs from IANS