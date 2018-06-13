IAS officers 'strike' row: BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking to ANI Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay said, "Kejriwal has failed to deliver on all his promises- be it security for women, CCTV installations, unemployment and many more. He never brought development in the city

In this file photo dated February 14, 2014, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the AAP supporters following his government's failure in passing the Jan Lokpal Bill in New Delhi. Stretching out on a sofa in the lieutenant governor's office or spending the night in the open on a bitterly cold January night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal it seems is the politician who can never change his activist stripes. Pic/PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for protesting at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office since yesterday.

Speaking to ANI Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay said, "Kejriwal has failed to deliver on all his promises- be it security for women, CCTV installations, unemployment and many more. He never brought development in the city, nor in the statehood issue. Just because he didn't do anything for the national capital, he has always blamed the Centre for it.'

"Kejriwal always has an issue with someone or the other- like Lieutenant Governor, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of planning for development, he has only accused the government," Upadhyay added. Kejriwal, along with senior ministers- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been camping in the Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of the Lieutenant Governor, since Monday evening.

He also claimed the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were "only working on important files" and "not responding to Ministers' calls and messages, and not attending our meetings".

They have asked Baijal to direct the IAS officers to end their strike and take action against officers who have allegedly struck work for four months.

However, GNCTD refuted the allegation and said, 'We wish to reiterate and clarify that such reports are baseless and false. All Officers, including IAS Officers, in GNCTD are working with full vigour and dedication. Files are being disposed of and dealt with regularly as per rules. There is no question of any Officers in GNCTD being on strike.'

It further added that OIAS officers are regularly attending office while senior officers are also conducting field inspections on regular basis and submitting their report to the Department of Administrative Reforms.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever