I&B Ministry to offer incentives to companies taking projects to Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to filmmakers to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as potential work areas
On Wednesday, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry said that it is planning several incentives for film and television production companies who are willing to take their projects to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The #Information and #Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry is planning several incentives for #film and #television production companies to take their projects to #JammuandKashmir and #Ladakh.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 21, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/P0sGmkbD3d
The incentives decision comes as the ministry is pushing for a massive development in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Accordingly, the I&B Ministry has held closed-door consultations with representatives of the entertainment industry in order to chalk out a plan and encourage filmmakers and directors to look at the region as a viable centre.
Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir returning back on track amid tension
Among the package, the government is also planning a corporate package for production houses who are keen to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with their units for shooting films and television serials. The government is also looking to set up new FM stations in the region. At present, a small number of private FM channels are operating in the Valley and its surrounding areas.
According to sources, the government is also looking for capital investment in order to erect new screens in the region and developing other infrastructure which is required for film making. Besides these, the government will roll out its incentive plan so that the region which is known for it's beautiful locations can be used extensively for film production.
Back in the early 1990s when militancy destroyed peace in the Valley, it brought film shoots in the region to a standstill. After the Modi-led government scrapped Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to filmmakers to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as potential work areas.
Also Read: Opposition speaking in Pakistan's language on Kashmir: G. Kishan Reddy
PM Modi had appealed to the representatives of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry to look at Jammu and Kashmir as a destination for their projects.
With inputs from IANS
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Raj Thackeray calls for peace, gets support from cousin Uddhav Thackeray