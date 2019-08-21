I&B Ministry to offer incentives to companies taking projects to Jammu and Kashmir

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to filmmakers to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as potential work areas

Bollywood filmmaker and director Zoya Akhtar

On Wednesday, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry said that it is planning several incentives for film and television production companies who are willing to take their projects to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The incentives decision comes as the ministry is pushing for a massive development in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Accordingly, the I&B Ministry has held closed-door consultations with representatives of the entertainment industry in order to chalk out a plan and encourage filmmakers and directors to look at the region as a viable centre.

Among the package, the government is also planning a corporate package for production houses who are keen to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with their units for shooting films and television serials. The government is also looking to set up new FM stations in the region. At present, a small number of private FM channels are operating in the Valley and its surrounding areas.

According to sources, the government is also looking for capital investment in order to erect new screens in the region and developing other infrastructure which is required for film making. Besides these, the government will roll out its incentive plan so that the region which is known for it's beautiful locations can be used extensively for film production.

Back in the early 1990s when militancy destroyed peace in the Valley, it brought film shoots in the region to a standstill. After the Modi-led government scrapped Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to filmmakers to see Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as potential work areas.

PM Modi had appealed to the representatives of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry to look at Jammu and Kashmir as a destination for their projects.

