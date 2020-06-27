Ibrahim Ali Khan is missing the sea; shares throwback photos from his beach vacay

Young heartthrob Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is currently stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic but he would rather just be at the beach; well, who wouldn't want that? Just like many of us, it seems like Ibrahim, too, is missing the good old days when we could travel and go on holidays!

Recently, Saif Ali Khan's son took to Instagram to share a few throwback photos from one of his beach vacations, where we can see Ibrahim enjoying his time in the sun. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "long time no sea."

Looking at these pictures, who wouldn't feel like setting out on an adventure or a luxe holiday with their loved ones?

Ibrahim Ali Khan and sister Sara Ali Khan, too, go out on vacations together. The siblings are known to enjoy a great brother-sister bond and are also keep fans posted with their childhood and recent pictures with each other.

