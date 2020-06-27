Ibrahim Ali Khan is missing the sea; shares throwback photos from his beach vacay
Just like many of us, it seems like Ibrahim Ali Khan, too, is missing the good old days when we could travel and go on holidays!
Young heartthrob Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi is currently stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic but he would rather just be at the beach; well, who wouldn't want that? Just like many of us, it seems like Ibrahim, too, is missing the good old days when we could travel and go on holidays!
Recently, Saif Ali Khan's son took to Instagram to share a few throwback photos from one of his beach vacations, where we can see Ibrahim enjoying his time in the sun. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "long time no sea."
View this post on Instagram
Looking at these pictures, who wouldn't feel like setting out on an adventure or a luxe holiday with their loved ones?
Ibrahim Ali Khan and sister Sara Ali Khan, too, go out on vacations together. The siblings are known to enjoy a great brother-sister bond and are also keep fans posted with their childhood and recent pictures with each other.
Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The trio was seen soaking up the sun, taking in the sunsets, deep-sea diving, and indulging in other water sports on the island. All pictures/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account
"When feeling blue isn't a bad thing," captioned Sara Ali Khan on her social media account. Well, she isn't wrong. What do you think?
Her swimsuits left her fans in awe! The actress was seen wearing monochrome and striped bikinis while chilling in the pool. Well, this one surely has our attention!
If you're wondering what the actress had in this breakfast spread, she also shared a picture which read, "'Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast If only days like this could last [sic]"
Sara Ali Khan is often known for her impeccable fashion choices, and one of them that recently left fashionistas startled was her neon bikini! No outfit is complete without a splash of colour, right?
While soaking up the Maldivian sun, Sara captioned her picture with a popular Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's film.
In this one, the Kedarnath actress seems to be having a gala time in a pool in a multicoloured bikini. Posing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara wrote, "I always got your back."
How cute do the Khan siblings and their mum look looking out to sea and spending quality time together? We sure wish we could go on exotic holidays with our siblings just like Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan! Sara also shared a few Instagram stories from her holiday.
Apart from her Maldivian vacation, Sara Ali Khan went on a holiday with her friend to celebrate Christmas. She had shared a few snaps from that trip as well. The actress chose the best way to welcome the new year with - travel! And as we all know, Sara loves to travel and has been on several holidays in the recent past - including New York and Sri Lanka.
While most of the pictures gave us major sibling goals, this one caught our eye, where we can see Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim chilling in the pool together. Sara shared, "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter, Swim swimm swimming in the water [sic]"
Just swimming isn't enough when on an island! Jet-skiing is an important sport too! Isn't it?
This was not all from Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries. The actress also had a diving session along with her partner in crime Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Deep Sea Diving, Fishies Vibing #bucketlist [sic]" wrote Sara.
Sara Ali Khan also called this island a blue heaven. She wrote, "If paradise had a colour [sic]"
When on a vacation, that too with your folks, all you do is smile, and that's what Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were caught doing while posing for family pictures.
Happy Vacations, Sara Ali Khan and family!
