Ibrahim Ali Khan strikes a cool pose with his old man, Saif Ali Khan

If Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image of Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan has an uncanny resemblance to his father Saif Ali Khan. And just a few hours ago, he took to his Instagram account to share a picture where he could be seen posing with his dad and both the men looked truly dapper and handsome.

Dressed in a stylish avatar, Ibrahim captioned the picture- just me and the old man. Well, given how Saif is still playing characters that are as cool as cucumbers, he isn't likely to get old anytime soon. This is one actor who's aging like fine wine. And that suit that he's wearing in the picture makes him a lot more stylish.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram just me and the old manðÂ¥° A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onMar 8, 2020 at 3:29am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also finally made her Instagram debut and she also shared a candid picture of Saif where he could be seen playing the guitar since music has always been his passion and love. We are sure you must have seen this post. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram My love... always playing his own tune A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMar 7, 2020 at 6:49am PST

2020 has begun on a fantastic note for Saif as both Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman are commercial and critical successes. He now has a lot of promising films lined-up that include Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, the Vikram Vedha remake, Go Goa Gone 2, and a film with Ananya Panday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates