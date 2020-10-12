Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram post makes fan wonder if it's about sister Sara Ali Khan's NCB interrogation

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sigh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan resurfaced on Instagram after a hiatus and posted a picture taking a dip in the swimming pool. The star kid, who is known to be quite quirky when it comes to captioning his posts on the social media portal, used Winston Churchill's words of wisdom as the caption for his latest post. "If you're going through hell, keep going."

Netizens pointed out that Ibrahim was alluding to sister Sara Ali Khan who was questioned in the Bollywood- drugs nexus. "Keep going and get out of it is what he probably meant," they said.

Some showed sympathy with him, as one user commented, "Bro I know Sara didi will not take drugs," another fan wrote, "Lots of love to u n Sara. Take care of yourselves."

The NCB had launched an investigation into the drugs case after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

In the investigation, many revelations surfaced including various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On Wednesday, Rhea was granted bail after almost a month. She was arrested on charges of her alleged involvement in procuring drugs for Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

