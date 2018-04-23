Search

IC Extension win GCA football title

Apr 23, 2018, 07:22 IST | A Correspondent

After the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time, in the ensuing tie-breaker, Allan Dias, John Coutinho and Shailesh Jadhav converted in the shoot-out for IC Extension while only Nilesh Korgaonkar and Manish Koli managed to score for MYJ

IC Extn team with the trophy
IC Extn team with the trophy

IC Extension beat MYJ (Malad) 3-2 via tie-breaker to win the Goan Cultural Association seven-a-side football tournament at the St Francis D'Assisi Ground in Borivli recently.

After the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time, in the ensuing tie-breaker, Allan Dias, John Coutinho and Shailesh Jadhav converted in the shoot-out for IC Extension while only Nilesh Korgaonkar and Manish Koli managed to score for MYJ. IC Extension were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while MYJ were richer by Rs 15,000.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

football