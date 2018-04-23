IC Extension win GCA football title

After the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time, in the ensuing tie-breaker, Allan Dias, John Coutinho and Shailesh Jadhav converted in the shoot-out for IC Extension while only Nilesh Korgaonkar and Manish Koli managed to score for MYJ



IC Extn team with the trophy

IC Extension beat MYJ (Malad) 3-2 via tie-breaker to win the Goan Cultural Association seven-a-side football tournament at the St Francis D'Assisi Ground in Borivli recently.

After the match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation time, in the ensuing tie-breaker, Allan Dias, John Coutinho and Shailesh Jadhav converted in the shoot-out for IC Extension while only Nilesh Korgaonkar and Manish Koli managed to score for MYJ. IC Extension were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 while MYJ were richer by Rs 15,000.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates