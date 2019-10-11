ICA elections: Ex-cricketers get into campaign mode

With president Ashok Malhotra, representative nominee to IPL Governing Council Surender Khanna and female representative nominee to BCCI Apex Council Shantha Rangaswamy set to be elected unopposed in the three-day Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) — election process starting today, all eyes will be on who will become the male representative nominee in the BCCI Apex Council.

Three candidates (Anshuman Gaekwad, Kirti Azad and Rakesh Dhruve) are in the fray for the lone male representative nominee to the Council.

Ashu Dani and Hitesh Majmudar are in contention for the ICA secretary’s post while Kishore Kumar Sharma and V Krishnaswamy are in the fray for the ICA treasurer’s post.

Campaigning was on in full force on the eve of the voting.

Not only have there been numerous calls made to eligible voters (1,267), various WhatsApp groups have also been created to campaign their agendas.

Azad has promised to help young cricketers get jobs, bring women’s cricket at par with men as far as monetary benefits like pension for retired players is concerned.

Azad is also keen to see better medical facilities dished out to former players and their immediate family members.

Gaekwad in his message to the voters has vowed to work for the betterment of cricketers. He said in his message: “I would earnestly take up issues with BCCI for betterment of cricketers at all levels such as mediclaim/insurance, pension to all cricketers. One-time benefit to all remaining cricketers; pension to continue to wives in case of deceased cricketer as done in case of international cricketers; existing pension to be increased; more money share to domestic cricketers; create more job opportunities for retired cricketers and many more.”

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates