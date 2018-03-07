ICAO team in India for aviation security audit

A team of the UN aviation watchdog ICAO started its nine-day long security audit for India today during which it will review regulatory framework and the civil aviation security system of the country

A team of the UN aviation watchdog ICAO started its nine-day long security audit for India today during which it will review regulatory framework and the civil aviation security system of the country. A four-member team of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will conduct the audit till March 15 as part of its Universal Security Audit Programme.

The objective of the programme is to promote global aviation security through continuous auditing and monitoring of aviation security performance of the 191 member states. The team will examine airport operations such as passenger and baggage security as well as cargo, catering and mail security. It will also assess training of aviation security personnel, quality control functions, aircraft and in-flight security and response to acts of unlawful interference, according to a senior official.

In order to inspect the country's aviation system, the team will also visit the Chennai airport for three days between March 10 to March 12. In Chennai, the ICAO team will also visit cargo facilities operated by AAI, Blue Dart, Air India and Jet Airways. A team of the ICAO was also in the country in November last year for a safety oversight audit.

