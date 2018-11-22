Icardi, Dybala score as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0

football

Argentina's Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring against Mexico on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala will give Argentina fans a "lot of joy" after scoring their debut goals in a 2-0 victory over Mexico, coach Lionel Scaloni said. Icardi found the net within the opening two minutes and made way for Dybala late in the second half.

The Juventus man capped a strong Argentina performance in Mendoza with a goal on 87 minutes. Scaloni, quoted on the Argentina national team's Twitter page, said: "We have to be happy because two players as important as Icardi and Dybala were unlocked. They are going to give the fans a lot of joy.

Wales boss Giggs unhappy

Meanwhile, Ryan Giggs accused his Wales players of complacency after an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Albania. Bekim Balaj's 59th minute penalty condemned Wales to a shock 1-0 friendly defeat. "The performance was not good enough," said Wales boss Giggs, who has now lost five of his nine games in charge.

"We totally controlled the first half and we thought it was going to be easy. It's nothing to do with hard work or the ability of the players. Quite simply, it was concentration and complacency. We just turned up thinking we would win, someone would score the goal, someone would get us out of trouble."

