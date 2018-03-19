Icardi exceeds 100 goals in Serie A as Inter rout Sampdoria 5-0

After finding the back of the net four times on Sunday, Icardi now has 103 Serie A goals to his name, reported Efe



Mauro Icardi

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi scored his 100th Serie A goal on Sunday, then went on to score three more as he led Inter Milan's 5-0 rout of Sampdoria in the Italian football league.

After finding the back of the net four times on Sunday, Icardi now has 103 Serie A goals to his name, reported Efe.

His teammate Ivan Perisic opened the scoring on a header in the 26th minute, but the rest of Inter's goals belonged to Icardi.

The 25-year-old forward Icardi ended his three-month goalless drought by successfully converting a penalty in the 30th minute.

A mere two minutes later, he struck again with a nice back-heel touch that got past Sampdoria goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

Icardi made the most of a deflected ball by Viviano inside the area to score his third goal with one minute to go before the first-half stoppage time.

Following the half, Icardi made Sampdoria's back line pay for their failure to clear the ball as he made his fourth goal in the 52nd minute, his 93rd goal for Inter.

Icardi originally made his Serie A debut with Sampdoria, scoring 10 goals during his two-year spell with the first team before joining Inter Milan in 2013.

After the win, Inter reached the fourth spot in the Serie A table with 55 points, while Sampdoria sit in the seventh spot with 44 points.