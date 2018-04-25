ICC 2019 World Cup: India to open campaign against South Africa

The 2019 ICC World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14



Representational Image

India will open their 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 and square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16. The 2019 World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 and India will start on June 5 as the BCCI will have to maintain a mandatory 15-day gap between the T20 2018 final and international assignment as per the Lodha Committee recommendations. The clash against Pakistan will take place in Manchester on June 16.

