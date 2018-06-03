ICC asks Al Jazeera to present entire material for match-fixing probe

The ICC, who initiated the probe into the allegation of spot-fixing and pitch-fixing in Test cricket soon after the claims were made, now asked for more details from the media house to ensure there is no stone left unturned in the matter



The International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked Middle-East television channel Al Jazeera to release all the material they have related to alleged pitch doctoring and spot-fixing for a full and fair investigation. Al Jazeera recently carried out a sting operation which alleged pitch doctoring in three Test matches which India played.

The ICC, who initiated the probe into the allegation of spot-fixing and pitch-fixing in Test cricket soon after the claims were made, now asked for more details from the media house to ensure there is no stone left unturned in the matter.

"I ask Al Jazeera to release to us all the material they have relating to corruption in cricket. We will conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation and will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine all allegations of corruption made in the programme. To do so, we need to see all the evidence they state they possess," ICC CEO David Richardson said.

He added, "I am encouraged by their public commitment to cooperate and now ask that they do so, in releasing all relevant material. We understand and fully respect the need to protect journalistic sources and our ACU team have worked with other media companies on that basis. However, to prove or disprove these allegations, we need to see the evidence referred to in the programme.

The matches in question are India vs Sri Lanka (Galle, July 26-29, 2017), India vs Australia (Ranchi, March 16-20, 2017) and India vs England (Chennai, December 16-20, 2016). While India won the match against Sri Lanka and England, the match against Australia ended in a draw. The channel also alleged the involvement of some Australian and England players in spot-fixing.

The Indian connection to the latest scandal is a former Mumbai cricketer Robin Morris, who is now alleged to be a match-fixer. In the sting operation, Morris is seen introducing a pitch curator to the undercover reporter. He is also boasting about getting pitches doctored as sought by fixers.

