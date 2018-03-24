ICC: Bowling action of Scotland's Tom Sole is legal

The event panel of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifier 2018 has concluded that Tom Sole's bowling action is legal and the off-spinner can continue bowling in international cricket



Representation pic

The event panel of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Qualifier 2018 has concluded that Tom Sole's bowling action is legal and the off-spinner can continue bowling in international cricket. The 21-year-old Scotland bowler was reported by the match officials following his side's broadcast match against the West Indies at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

As per Article 3.6.2 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, video footage of Sole's bowling spells were provided to the Event Panel of Helen Bayne and Mark King, who are both members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists, for analysis and assessment. The Event Panel concluded on Friday that Sole employs a legal bowling action, and, as such, he can continue bowling in international cricket.

