ICC charges Sri Lanka bowler Lokuhettige over corruption

Dilhara Lokuhettige

Cricket's world body yesterday charged suspended former Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige over three new match corruption accusations. Lokuhettige, 38, is the third Sri Lankan to be charged with breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code following cases against former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and former fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa.

Lokuhettige - suspended since November over alleged match fixing at the 2017 inaugural T10 league in Sharjah - has now been accused of being "party to an effort to fix" or "influence improperly" an international game, and of "directly soliciting and inducing a player."

