ICC: Most of 2019 World Cup tickets are sold out

Not more than 3500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official here on Wednesday.

Campbell Jamieson, General Manager - Commercial at the International Cricket Council, said most of the tickets have been sold out for the tournament to be held in the UK from May 30-July 14. Overall, 48 games will be played in the mega event.

Tickets for all India games are sold out including the one against Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford.

"Most of the World Cup games are sold out. I think we have just about 3500 tickets left in total.

This shows the interest the game is greater than ever," Jamieson told PTI after announcement of the tie-up between ICC and Indian beer brand Bira 91.

England will host South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on May 30 while the final will be held on July 14 at Lord's.

