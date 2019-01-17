ICC opens online portal for public screening requests of 2019 WC

cricket

The 2019 cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday opened an online portal for parties interested in staging ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 public screening events. The portal provides a registration gateway and the guidelines, permissions and licence fees for staging a public screening event.

Public screening events are classed as any commercial or non-commercial event where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches are made available for viewing by an audience, at locations which do not normally broadcast sporting events, such as beaches, parks, recreational areas, army bases, embassies and oil rigs.

Head of Media Rights Broadcast and Digital Aarti Singh Dabas, said, 'These screenings will offer companies not usually involved with the broadcast of cricket, the unique opportunity to get involved with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and connect with their consumers through one of the biggest sports events in the world. And the opportunity to do so has been made simple through the launch of this online portal.'

'Additionally, these screenings will provide existing and new fans a chance to enjoy the coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup with friends and/or family, making it a memorable social experience. We are looking forward to bringing alive the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in everyday life, on beaches, at parks, in malls/shopping centres and everywhere else we go, by establishing new and successful partnerships to engage fans,' she added. The 2019 cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England.

