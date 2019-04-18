ICC pays tributes to former West Indies cricket chief Patrick Rosseau

ipl-news

The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed condolences on demise of former West Indies Cricket Board chief Patrick Rousseau.

Rosseau was 85 and was the Caribbean cricket chief from 1996 to 2001. He was also a member of the ICC Board and is credited with the Caribbean hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2007.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "The death of Rousseau is sad news for the cricket world. His contribution in the game's management has been widely acknowledged.

He led cricket administration in the West Indies very capably and was a respected member of the ICC Board.

"It was with great sadness that we learnt of his death. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his friends and family and to our colleagues at the CWI."

